Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says to face US fighter Gaethje in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia said on Friday that his next bout against Justin Gaethje of the United States will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, which is dubbed as the ‘Fight Island.’ Nurmagomedov’s team announced earlier in the year that Khabib was scheduled to face Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje of the United States on October 24.

"We need to wait until October 24 to see whether the fight will be held or not," Nurmagomedov told journalists speaking at a news conference on Friday. "This fight must be held in Abu Dhabi at Fight Island."

The Russian fighter’s team signed a contract last November for Khabib to face American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020, in Barclays Center. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in early March the state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which included the cancellation and postponement of various sports events, and the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was cancelled as well. In March, UFC President Dana White announced that the Russian fighter would be substituted in the fight against Ferguson by Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje, 31, who has a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decision) and two defeats. White also said that Nurmagomedov would retain his champion’s belt and the Ferguson-Gaethje fight would be "for the interim lightweight belt."