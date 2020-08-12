{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Spanish football club Athletic reports six confirmed COVID-19 cases among players, staff

Another Spanish football club, Valencia CF, reported on Tuesday two confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Spanish football club Athletic has reported six confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players and staff, the press service of the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also
Spain’s Valencia CF reports two confirmed COVID-19 cases among club’s players

"Ahead of starting pre-season preparations, all players, coaching staff and Lezama’s first-team support staff took PCR [Polymerase chain reaction] and serological tests as established by LaLiga’s Covid-19 protocol," the statement reads.

"Among the results, six have come back positive," the statement continued. "The relevant health authorities were notified immediately. The positive cases are now self-isolating in their respective places of residence and will take another PCR test next week."

"In accordance with the guidelines set out by LaLiga, the training sessions - the first of which is scheduled for Thursday evening - will start with individual exercises," the club’s press office stated. "Furthemore, in line with the protocol, all those who tested negative will take new PCR tests on Friday, August 14."

Another Spanish football club, Valencia CF, reported on Tuesday two confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players. Russian national football team’s Denis Cheryshev currently plays as a left winger for Valencia CF.

Spain is currently 10th among other countries in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which currently stand at 373,692. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 28,581.

COVID-19

Read also
All volunteers inoculated with Vector vaccine in good health — sanitary watchdog

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 20,605,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 747,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 13,506,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

Tags
Sochi Olympics
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
Russian athletics federation RusAF repays its $6.31 mln debt to World Athletics
The RusAF president underscored that it would have been impossible to fulfill the monetary obligations but for the Russian Sports Ministry
Read more
Police in Minsk take control of the situation with numerous protests
Several thousand people reportedly took part in the protests
Read more
Russia exposes many cyberattacks coming from Germany — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, more than 50 government offices were targeted
Read more
Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats
The Bratislava-based Markiza television channel said these people are officers of Russian intelligence services
Read more
Belarusian security chief says assassination attempt on candidate Tikhanovskaya was foiled
According to the chief of the country’s State Security Committee, 120 officers were engaged in ensuring security of the united headquarters
Read more
Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, Atlantic splashdown scheduled for Sunday
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast on Sunday at 14:42 local time
Read more
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine may cause short-term changes in body, expert thinks
The top-ranking physician recalled that several people of high standing had been inoculated on their own initiative
Read more
Russia receives request for 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses from 20 states
Russia is working on an aid program for poor countries to vaccinate against COVID-19, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces to start receiving attack drones in 2021 — deputy commander
Russian troops currently have in service unmanned aerial vehicles of short and medium range
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 subject to coordinated information attacks — developer
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the politicized approach of a number of Western countries jeopardizes the lives of their citizens
Read more
US on wrong track imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — German foreign minister
The German top diplomat stressed that no state can dictate the EU energy policy by means of threats
Read more
Aeroflot to cancel part of previously scheduled international flights until August 31
The decision is dictated by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the countries of destination, according to the carrier
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets by year-end
The Russian defense minister earlier said that the ministry had signed a contract on 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented shortly, says Lavrov
Moscow considers the exterritorial approach in imposing sanctions, same as the unilateral approach used by the US and EU, unacceptable, the top diplomat underscored
Read more
Russian watchdog finds Apple guilty of restricting competition in application market
In March 2019, Russian antivirus software provider, Kaspersky Lab, said it had lodged a complaint with the Federal Antimonopoly Service regarding Apple’s policy in the parental control applications market for mobile devices with iOS
Read more
Trump plans to invite Putin to G7 summit in US
US President also said that he was considering plans of holding the G7 summit after the November election
Read more
Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says
Read more
Lebanese government resigns in full
As it was announced to journalists at the Serail Palace, the prime minister will officially announce the resignation of the government during his TV appearance at 19:30 (same time in Moscow)
Read more
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says
Putin says one of his daughters tested COVID-19 vaccine on herself
Read more
Germany in contact with companies exposed to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
A group of US senators warned the management of Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH of the grave consequences unless the company stops using the port of Mukran as the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Handelsblatt newspaper wrote last week
Read more
Russian Figure Skating Federation still waits for Kostornaia’s bid to switch coaches
On July 31, Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia
Read more
No grounds to postpone registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccine, expert says
This vaccine wasn’t developed from scratch, the expert noted
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine to enter circulation on January 1, 2021
To date, 897,599 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Tikhanovskaya demands to declare election in Belarus void
According to the Belarusian Central Election Committee, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko has gained a landslide victory
Read more
Lukashenko says protests were orchestrated from Poland, UK, Czech Republic
According to Lukashenko, Russian, Polish and Ukrainian citizens attempted to take part in mass protests
Read more
EU mulls imposing sanctions on Belarus
Borrell recalled that in 2015-2016 the EU took a few big steps to lift some sanctions that were imposed against Minsk back in 2004
Read more
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more
Russia halts denunciation of tax agreement with Cyprus
Cyprus has agreed to Russia’s terms on raising the tax on dividend and interest to 15%, Russia’s Finance Ministry informed Monday
Read more
Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, says Foreign Ministry
She arrived in Lithuania after spending seven hours in detention on the territory of Belarus
Read more
Israel scrutinizes Russian coronavirus vaccine
According to official information, Russia received preliminary applications to purchase more than one billion doses of its breakthrough vaccine from 20 countries
Read more
Telegram founder: anti-censorship tools enabled in Belarus
Pavel Durov wrote, the connection was still very unstable as Internet was at times shut off completely in the country
Read more
Russian PM points to improving coronavirus situation
According to Mikhail Mishustin, a large-scale campaign for coronavirus testing continues in the country
Read more
US hails Russian diplomats’ expulsion from Slovakia
Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that the authorities were expelling three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava over suspected espionage activity
Read more
Lukashenko gets 80.23% of the vote in Belarusian presidential election
Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has come in second with 9.90%
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on victory in Belarusian presidential election
According to the preliminary results, Lukashenko has won with 80.23% of the vote
Read more
Diplomat says detention of 33 Russians in Minsk was third country’s provocation
Maria Zakharova noted that this story was presented "as almost an operation of Russia’s to deploy some specially trained people to destabilize the neighboring country"
Read more
Preparations for testing Russian coronavirus vaccine to begin in Brazil next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus
Read more
First registered COVID-19 vaccine worldwide is named Sputnik V
The vaccine got its name after the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union
Read more
Exit poll: Lukashenko winning 79.7% of votes at Belarus’ presidential election
His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is winning 6.8% of votes
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk cross red line with Moscow and Russia, NATO face off over Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 7
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says considers herself winner of Belarusian presidential election
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya pointed out that she did not recognize the results announced by the Central Election Commission
Read more