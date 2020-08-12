Spanish football club Athletic reports six confirmed COVID-19 cases among players, staff

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Spanish football club Athletic has reported six confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players and staff, the press service of the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ahead of starting pre-season preparations, all players, coaching staff and Lezama’s first-team support staff took PCR [Polymerase chain reaction] and serological tests as established by LaLiga’s Covid-19 protocol," the statement reads.

"Among the results, six have come back positive," the statement continued. "The relevant health authorities were notified immediately. The positive cases are now self-isolating in their respective places of residence and will take another PCR test next week."

"In accordance with the guidelines set out by LaLiga, the training sessions - the first of which is scheduled for Thursday evening - will start with individual exercises," the club’s press office stated. "Furthemore, in line with the protocol, all those who tested negative will take new PCR tests on Friday, August 14."

Another Spanish football club, Valencia CF, reported on Tuesday two confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players. Russian national football team’s Denis Cheryshev currently plays as a left winger for Valencia CF.

Spain is currently 10th among other countries in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which currently stand at 373,692. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 28,581.

COVID-19