WBC eliminatory bout between Russian boxers Fayfer and Papin postponed over COVID-19

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The WBC (World Boxing Council) cruiserweight eliminatory bout between Russian boxers Ruslan Fayfer and Aleksei Papin has been postponed for a week and relocated to another venue as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press office of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced to TASS on Tuesday.

The WBC eliminatory fight between the Russian boxers was initially scheduled to be held in the country’s southern resort city of Sochi on August 15 at the WoW Arena.

"The tournament will be held on August 22 in [the Russian city of] Kazan," the press office said in a statement. "This tournament was initially scheduled to be hosted by Sochi on August 15, but due to the recently altered epidemiological situation in the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Boxing Federation made a decision to relocate the event." Ruslan Fayfer is 29 years old and boasts a professional boxing career record of 25 wins (16 by KOs) and one defeat. His opponent Papin, 32, is a former kickboxing star and his professional boxing career record currently stands at 11 wins (10 by KOs) and one defeat. COVID-19

