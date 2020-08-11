Spain’s Valencia CF reports two confirmed COVID-19 cases among club’s players

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Spanish football club Valencia reported two confirmed novel coronavirus cases among the club’s players, the press service of the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The PCR [Polymerase chain reaction] and blood serum tests carried out this Monday for the first team, coaching staff and direct collaborators have detected two positive cases of COVID-19," the club’s statement reads . "Those who have tested positive will remain isolated in their homes, in accordance with LaLiga and VCF protocols."

"From the first moment of this health crisis, Valencia CF have given special importance to measures to halt the expansion of the pandemic, and will maintain a strict protocol to which all members of the club are completely committed," the statement added without specifying the names of the infected players.

Spain is ranked 10th in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which currently stand at 370,060. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is over 28,570.

