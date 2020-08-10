Sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya postponed to April 2021

SANYA, August 10. /TASS/. The Sixth Beach Asian Games, which were to be held in Hainan's Sanya on November 28-December 6, have been postponed to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, stated a message published on Monday on the website of the event's organizing committee.

An agreement was reached between the Asian Olympic Council, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Organizing Committee of the Sixth Asian Beach Games to postpone the games to April 2-10, 2021. The name of the competition, despite the postponement, will be saved as the Sixth Asian Beach Games 2020. Preparations for the upcoming games continues, the statement says.

The first Asian Beach Games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).