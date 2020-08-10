Russia’s governing athletics body RusAF set to elect new president on November 30

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Presidium of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced November 30 as the date for the federation’s extraordinary session to elect a new president, RusAF’s press office announced on Monday.

A decision to convene for another extraordinary session on November 30 to elect a new president of the country’s governing body of track and field athletics was made during RusAF Presidium’s meeting in Moscow on August 10.

The press service also reported that Yevgeny Yurchenko would continue serving as RusAF’s acting president until November 30.

On July 13, RusAF ex-President Yurchenko submitted a letter of resignation. During the federation’s extraordinary session on July 16, RusAF First Vice President Alexei Plotnikov announced that Yurchenko would officially step down from his post on July 28.

Starting from July 29, Plotnikov served as the acting president of Russia’s track and field athletics body RusAF.