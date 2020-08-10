Russian Figure Skating Federation still waits for Kostornaia’s bid to switch coaches

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) has not received official documents from national figure skater Alena Kostornaia on her decision to switch coaches, RFSF Director General Alexander Kogan told TASS on Monday.

The 16-year-old figure skater was reported to join the training team of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko. Kogan told TASS on July 31 that the national Figure Skating Federation would approve the transfer of the figure skater to another coach as soon as it received an official application from her.

On July 31, world’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz.

"As of today, we have not received documents from Russian national team’s member Alena Kostornaia on her transfer from one coach to another," Kogan told TASS on Monday.

The Figure Skating Federation of Moscow has not received documents from Kostornaia as well, Oleg Ovsyannikov, the federation’s vice president, told TASS on Monday.

"We have not received documents from Kostornaia on her transfer to Plushenko," Ovsyannikov, who is also the 1998 Olympic silver medalist in figure skating ice dancing, said.

Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017. In May this year Tutberidze’s another teen prodigy, Alexandra Trusova, stated that she left her coach to join the training team of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko. Russia’s two-time world junior figure skating champion Alexandra Trusova said in May that personal reasons were behind her decision to part ways with Head Coach Eteri Tutberidze.

In addition to winning the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Kostornaia is also the 2019-20 Grand Prix Final champion, the 2019 Internationaux de France champion, the 2019 NHK Trophy champion and the 2019 CS Finlandia Trophy champion.

The figure skater currently holds the world records for the highest score in the total (247.59 points) and short (85.45) programs.