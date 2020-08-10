Match result between Spartak Moscow and Sochi football clubs should be annulled — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The final result of the match between football clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Spartak Moscow and Sochi should be annulled, Alexander Zhukov, a vice speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house (the State Duma), told TASS on Monday.

The match between Spartak Moscow FC and Sochi FC was played on Sunday night in the Russian capital and ended with a 2-2 draw. Match referee Vasily Kazartsev ordered two penalty shots during the game against hosts Spartak and their opponents executed both of them. One of the penalty shots was ordered shortly before the final whistle.

Spartak Moscow FC’s owner Leonid Fedun said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express sports daily soon after the match that he intended to announce on August 10 a withdrawal of his club from the RPL championship. RPL President Sergei Pryadkin told TASS later that he could not imagine the tournament without Spartak Moscow FC.

"I want to express my opinion not as a fan of Spartak FC, but as a person, who has been watching football for a long time and played myself in the past," Zhukov, who is also the President Emeritus of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and a big supporter of Spartak Moscow FC, told TASS.

"I believe it was obvious for anyone, who knows the game of football, that referees’ decisions on the penalty shots were biased," Zhukov continued. "In my opinion, the Russian Football Union [RFU] must assume a very serious approach regarding this situation."

"It also seems to me that the result of the match must be annulled, while referees involved in this situation should be disqualified," the lawmaker added.

Speaking about Fedun’s statement on a possible withdrawal of Spartak Moscow FC from the RPL tournament, Zhukov said the club owner was guided by emotions when making this statement.

"Spartak must not leave," Zhukov said. "The other thing is that the result of the match must be annulled in my opinion. We were witnesses yesterday to an obviously unsporting situation."

In line with the RPL regulations, a match result can be annulled only based on a decision of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Control and Disciplinary Committee. Spartak Moscow needs to file a relevant note of protest with the RFU committee if it wants the match result to be annulled.