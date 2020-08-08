UFC terminates contract with Russian MMA fighter Bogatov

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian MMA fighter Roman Bogatov told TASS on Friday he had been excluded from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"Yes, they told me today they had terminated the contract," the fighter said, adding that he was not informed of reasons behind the move.

In turn, his manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov told TASS the contract with the Russian fighter was terminated because he used prohibited blows during fight.

Bogatov lost to Leonardo Santos of Brazil in his debut UFC 251 bout at Fight Island. He was penalized with a two-point deduction for violating the rules.