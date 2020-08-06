Zenit St. Petersburg FC chief denies media reports about Colombia’s Barrios alleged leave

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS, Andrei Mikhailov/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club has denied media reports about plans to trade away its Colombian defensive midfielder Wilmar Barrios, Alexander Medvedev, the president of the Russian football club, told TASS on Thursday.

Colombia’s television channel Conexion Win announced earlier this week that England’s Newcastle and Italy’s AC Milan were eyeing to get on their rosters 26-year-old defensive midfielder Barrios and that Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC reportedly had no objections regarding the player’s possible transfer.

"Barrios is not leaving," Medvedev told TASS when asked to comment on media reports about Barrios’ alleged exit from the Russian club.

Barrios joined the Russian football club in 2019 signing a contract with Zenit St. Petersburg FC until the end of the 2022-2023 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL). Playing for the Russian club Colombia’s Barrios scored two goals in 36 matches and was also nominated for the league’s best players award in the 2019-2020 Russian national season.