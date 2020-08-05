Russian tennis star Pavlyuchenkova decides to skip 2020 US Open due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova announced her decision on Wednesday to skip the 2020 US Open citing fears over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance.

"I’ve been thinking a lot and decided not to play US Open this year," the 29-year-old Russian tennis player stated on her Instagram page on Wednesday. "It wasn’t easy because I hadn’t missed any Grand Slam in my entire carrier. Tennis is almost everything for me."

"The main reason is insecurity, US Open doesn’t provide any guarantees," Pavlyuchenkova continued. "I don’t feel comfortable to travel to USA in such circumstances."

"Thanks WTA [the Women Tennis Assiciation] and USTA [the United States Tennis Association] that give us a chance to play," Pavlyuchenkova, who is currently ranked by the WTA as World’s No. 30, said.