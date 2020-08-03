MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court ruled on Monday to acquit Russian football player Pavel Mamaev of hooliganism charges and to reduce his earlier court sentence for going on a fighting spree in downtown Moscow in late 2018 to one year of correctional labor.
Moscow сourt rules to acquit footballer Mamaev of hooliganism charges
Pavel Mamaev© Maxim Churusov/TASS
