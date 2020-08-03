Russian weightlifter Aleeva hit with provisional suspension over suspected doping abuse

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has provisionally suspended Russia’s female weightlifter Tatyana Aleeva citing a suspected violation of anti-doping regulations, the IWF press office announced in a statement on Monday.

"IWF reports that the sample of Tatyana Aleeva (Russia) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone," the statement reads.

"As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation," according to the statement. "In any case where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published."

Aleeva, 29, is the two-time silver medals winner of the European Weightlifting Championships (2017 and 2019) in the under-63 kilograms weight category. She also packs silver medals of the Russian Weightlifting Championships of 2011, 2016 and 2017.