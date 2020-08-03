Infantino to remain FIFA president during investigation

GENEVA, August 3. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will remain at his post for the time of the investigation launched against him by Swiss prosecutors, the organization said in a statement released on Sunday.

On July 30, the Swiss prosecution reported that it had opened an inquiry into Infantino and sent a request to the national parliament asking for permission to initiate similar proceedings against former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who announced his resignation on July 24. Previously, reports emerged that Lauber had had a few unofficial meetings with the FIFA president when the prosecution was investigating cases involving the football federation. At the same time, the prosecution’s supervision committee and, later, the federal administrative court concluded that Lauber failed to communicate the truth to the commission regarding his third meeting with Infantino, crudely violating his duties.

"The FIFA President will continue to fully assume his functions within FIFA and fulfill his duties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and around the world," the statement says.

According to FIFA, "there was and is absolutely no reason to open any investigation because nothing remotely criminal has happened and there is nothing at all to suggest any form of criminal wrongdoing."

The organization said that Infantino’s meetings with Lauber were "not illegal." At the time of the meetings between the FIFA President and the Swiss Federal Prosecutor, the Office of the Swiss Attorney General (OAG) was conducting investigations in over 20 cases in FIFA-related matters, and FIFA is a damaged party to those proceedings.

"It was therefore entirely logical for the FIFA President to be meeting the Swiss Federal Prosecutor," the organization said.

"The purpose was always to offer FIFA’s full support in the investigations," it said, adding that those meetings were "in no way whatsoever" secret, and were organized by the Office of the Swiss Attorney General and took place "in public places, like hotels and restaurants."

When the first meeting took place, Gianni Infantino had only been FIFA President for 24 days.

"FIFA was in a disastrous situation and at risk of being designated a criminal organisation by the US authorities. In this toxic environment relationships between FIFA and the OAG was only one of the many pressing issues that had to be addressed by the FIFA President," FIFA said. "The FIFA President also wished to explain the concrete steps being taken to bring good governance to FIFA."

In the federation’s opinion, Swiss special prosecutor Stefan Keller, who launched the investigation against Infantino, "has presented no serious elements or legal basis for the opening of any investigation and lacks any detail as to the substance of the case."

"In addition, the investigation was opened without even consulting the FIFA President first to ask for an explanation," the organization said.

"For the record, FIFA and the FIFA President categorically deny any implication or suggestion that the FIFA President would ever have attempted to exert any form of improper influence on the Swiss Federal Prosecutor," it said.

Infantino was elected FIFA President in February 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter who resigned following a barrage of corruption scandals in the organization.