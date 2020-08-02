FC Spartak Moscow signs contract with Kokorin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. FC Spartak Moscow signed a contract with Russian forward Alexander Kokorin, the club's press service said on Sunday.

The contract with the 29-year-old football player was signed for three years and can be extended for another season. Kokorin joined the club as a free agent.

During the last season, Kokorin represented Russian Premier League club PFC Sochi. Kokorin joined the club on loan while having a contract with FC Zenit Saint Petersburg. Last season, he played in 10 matches during Tinkoff-Russian Premier League, scoring seven goals and giving three assists.

In October 2018, Kokorin was placed in custody over taking part in brawls in downtown Moscow. In May 2019, the court sentenced him to 1.5 years in a general regime colony. On September 17, the football player was released on parole and signed a contract with FC Zenit until the end of the season, and in February he joined PFC Sochi.