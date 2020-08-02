Zenit’s Dzyuba wins best footballer of Russian 2019/20 season

TASS, August 2. St. Petersburg’s Zenit FC forward Artyom Dzyuba has been named the best footballer of the 2019/20 Russian Premier League season, the Russian Match TV revealed the winners.

The ‘Best Player of the Season’ was decided by head coaches and captains of Premier League clubs, five Match Premier TV experts, seven media representatives, including TASS, as well as the head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov. Each expert came up with top three, awarding five points to the first place, three points for the second and one point for the last.

Dzyuba has been playing for Zenit FC since 2015, he scored 17 goals last season and 13 assists in 28 RPL matches. As part of the St. Petersburg club, the footballer won the Russian championship twice and lifted the Russian Super Cup.

Playing for the national team, Dzyuba competed in 42 matches, scoring 42 goals (third all-time highest result). In 2018, he made it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup with the Russian team.