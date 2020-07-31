Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze

"There was a time, when Yulia [Lipnitskaya] stated her desire against hitting the ice jointly with Evgeniya [Medvedeva] and we tried to meet all of her demands, but it didn’t help. Then Evgeniya [Medvedeva] decided against skating with Alina [Zagitova]," Tutberidze wrote.

"It seems that the world outside impacts our darling and kind ones and new conditions appear emerging in regard to our joint work," Tutberidze wrote on her Instagram page.

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. World’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, announced on her Instagram account on Friday that she parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz.

"Today we received a list of non-grata girls from Alena [Kostornaia] and this is when we decided to part our ways with her," Tutberidze stated.

"Are we going to change anything in our system of preparations? No. Because we are doing everything in the right way," Tutberidze continued. "I am positive that all those, who are still with us, are complete, trustworthy and endurable to external irritants."

Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017. In May this year Tutberidze’s another teen prodigy, Alexandra Trusova, stated that she left her coach to join the training courses of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Russia’s two-time World Junior Figure Skating Champion Alexandra Trusova said in May that personal reasons were behind her decision to part ways with Head Coach Eteri Tutberidze. Kostornaia was also reported today to join the training team of Plushenko.

Reached by a TASS correspondent to comment on the situation Director General of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) Alexander Kogan said that the federation expects now documents from Kostornaia on her intention of switching coaches.

"The Federation [RFSF] will be considering Kostornaia’s transfer as soon as it receives official documents from the athlete on this issue," Kogan said.