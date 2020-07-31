Germany’s Howedes wraps up his football career after parting with Lokomotiv FC

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. German national team’s footballer Benedikt Howedes, who played for Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC until recently, announced a decision to wrap up his sports career, Germany’s daily Der Spiegel announced on Friday.
"I kept thinking about it [wrapping up sports career] and also received several job offers from football clubs in Germany and from abroad, but I didn’t want to be dependent anymore on decisions made by other people," the German footballer said in an interview with Der Spiegel.
"I wanted to draw the final line today as I notice that more time is required for my recoveries," Howedes continued.
"I have recently enjoyed a tourist bus ride in the south of France with my wife and child, and then I figured out how sad it was to realize how you get to know your son so well [after so much time]," Howedes said. "Football suddenly became for me not as important as it used to be."
Early last month, Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow football club stated its decision to cancel the club’s contract with German player Howedes, based on mutual consent of both parties.
The 32-year-old German footballer joined Lokomotiv Moscow FC for the 2018/2019 RPL season and his contract with the club was in force until the summer of 2021. The club’s press service stated in June that Howedes made a decision to part with Lokomotiv Moscow FC citing family reasons.
German daily Bild reported at that time that Howedes was concerned about the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia.
Playing for the German national football team, Howedes scored two goals in his 44-match appearances and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil with his national squad. He is also a holder of two bronze medals of the UEFA Euro Cup as part of his national team.
