RusAF reinstatement commission to convene August 7

TASS, July 30. The next meeting of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) will take place on August 7, acting RusAF President Alexei Plotnikov was quoted by the federation’s press service as saying.

On Thursday, the Council of World Athletics, the governing international organization, set out a second deadline of August 15 for the Russian side to pay a sizable fine of $6.3 million, otherwise RusAF will be expelled from the organization. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin reassured World Athletics leadership that the fine will be covered.

"We have enormous work ahead. We held the first reinstatement commission meeting on July 27, when the decision was made to draft a detailed plan for RusAF to steer clear out of the crisis and submit it to World Athletics for approval. We will discuss the draft of this vital document at the second meeting, which should take place August 7. We will also talk about all the recommendations that were voiced at today’s Council meeting," Plotnikov noted.

World Athletics initially set up a deadline of July 1 for RusAF to pay the fine imposed on the organization for falsifying documents of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko by RusAF’s previous leadership headed by Dmitry Shlyakhtin. The documents were meant to explain why Lysenko missed his doping tests. After the Russian federation failed to secure an extension or transfer the funds to World Athletics accounts, the question was looming whether RusAF can be expelled altogether.

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of doping violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

Previously, World Athletics recommended that RusAF establish a reinstatement commission which brought together athlete commission representatives as well as the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Russian sports ministry members to address the issue. The commission includes Plotnikov, Russian Deputy Sports Minister Odes Baysultanov, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus, Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Chairperson of the RusAF Athlete Commission and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva and others.