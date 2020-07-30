FIFA says ready to cooperate with Swiss authorities in Infantino probe

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. FIFA is willing to fully cooperate with Swiss authorities in a criminal investigation opened in the country against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the international football-governing organization said in a statement Thursday.

"FIFA acknowledges the decision of the Swiss Special Federal Public Prosecutor in opening an investigation regarding the meetings involving the FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber," the statement reads. "FIFA, including the FIFA President, remains at the disposal of the Swiss authorities and will, as we have always done, cooperate fully with this investigation."

Earlier on Thursday, the Swiss prosecution reported that it had opened an inquiry into Infantino and sent a request to the national parliament asking for permission to initiate similar proceedings against Lauber, who announced his resignation as attorney general on July 24.

Previously, reports emerged that Lauber had had a few unofficial meetings with the FIFA president when the prosecution was investigating cases involving the football federation. At the same time, the prosecution’s supervision committee and, later, the federal administrative court concluded that Lauber failed to communicate the truth to the commission regarding his third meeting with Infantino, crudely violating his duties.

Infantino was elected FIFA President in February 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter who resigned following a barrage of corruption scandals in the organization.