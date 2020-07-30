World’s No.1 Barty opts to skip US Open tennis tournament citing COVID-19 fears

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia decided to skip the Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States next month, the 2020 US Open, as a precaution measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the Australia-based Herald Sun daily reported on Thursday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance.

"My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year," the 24-year-old Australian tennis star said in an interview with Herald Sun.

"I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to Covid-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position," she continued.

"I wish the USTA [the United States Tennis Association] all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the US next year," Barty added.

This year’s two Grand Slam tournaments, namely the 2020 Wimbledon and the 2020 French Open have been cancelled and postponed correspondingly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barty also said that she would make a decision soon about travelling to Europe for taking part in the postponed 2020 French Open.

"I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks," she stated.

