Russian sports authorities view anti-doping fight as one of top priorities, says minister

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) view the fight against the abuse of banned performance enhancing drugs in sports as one of the top priorities, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Thursday.

The Russian Sports Ministry announced on Wednesday that Matytsin and ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov took charge of a newly-established headquarters to supervise national athletes’ preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. A first session of the newly-established body took place in Moscow earlier in the day.

The Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is scheduled to hold a session on August 5.

"We have discussed in detail all processes regarding the testing work and anti-doping educational activities," Matytsin said. "This is still the priority of our work."

"We stand for the clean sports and must provide for the most transparent conditions," the Russian sports minister added.