Russia’s WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Bivol to hold next fight at end of 2020

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol is set to hold his next fight at the end of the year, boxer’s manager Vadim Kornilov told TASS on Thursday.

"We are holding negotiations at the moment regarding the next fight," Kornilov said. "We plan that Bivol will hold his next bout at the end of this year."

Bivol, 29, last fought on October 12, 2019, when he defended his champion’s belt in the United States defeating Lenin Castillo from the Dominican Republic.

The Russian boxer currently holds an unblemished record of 17 wins, including 11 by KOs, in all of his professional boxing bouts.