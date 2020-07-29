Russian heads of Sports Ministry and Olympic Committee agree to cooperate on Tokyo Games

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), took charge of a newly-established headquarters to supervise national athletes’ preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Sports Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This decision was made to strengthen cooperation between the Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee, in order to beef up the efficiency of tasks regarding the preparations of athletes for Olympic competitions," the Russian Sports Ministry said in its statement.

According to the ministry, the recently set-up body will be monitoring all measures on behalf of the state authorities and sports organizations, which take part in the preparation and training programs for the Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

The IOC and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 17,032,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 666,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,556,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 828,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 620,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,673 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.