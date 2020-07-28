RusAF appeals to World Athletics to delay decision on federation’s status

TASS, July 28. The Presidium of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has appealed directly to the World Athletics, international governing body for athletics, asking it to possibly postpone the decision on RusAF’s status and potential expulsion until a later date, reads the official letter to World Athletics shared by the RusAF press service.

The document asks the international organization to distinguish between the two issues: RusAF’s failure to pay its fine and the cooperation between the Russian and the international federations. "Although we acknowledge the [World Athletics] Council’s position on monetary sanctions, we request the continuation of cooperation with the World Athletics Taskforce and sincerely believe that the true purpose of the World Athletics if to cleanse world sport (including Russia) of doping and to create fair play conditions," the letter reads.

"As for the payment of the fine by July 1, 2020, the external financial assistance RusAF expected to receive has not been secured. Although we understand that it is an institutional liability, at the moment we have to openly admit that unfortunately RusAF does not have sufficient funds to cover the fine and expenses. Since December 2019, there have been no incoming payments to RusAF’s accounts. We do however assure the Council that we are continuing attempts to source external financing, which, unfortunately, is not an easy process in the current circumstances. We do hope that we will be able to move forward on this matter," the Russian federation noted in relation to the fine imposed on it by World Athletics.

The RusAF Presidium informed the governing body about the first meeting of the reinstatement commission on July 27 and the decisions made by it. In particular, the letter mentions the drafting of a new current roadmap to exit the deadlock, as the document will outline the reforms needed by athletics in Russia aimed at becoming "a trusted ally of World Athletics" and aligning "to its requirement for clean sport." It is also stressed that RusAF is ready for fruitful joint work in key areas of priority that are underlined in the World Athletics Council decision from March 12, 2020. RusAF is also seeking to rethink its role, mission and values.

Therefore, the federation wrote to World Athletics asking it to review a possible postponement of the decision on RusAF’s status to a later date, considering the work that had already been done.

Russian athletics crisis

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of doping violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international competitions under the neutral status (Authorized Neutral Athlete, ANA) until the membership of RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments flying the national flag.

Moreover, World Athletics recommended that RusAF establish a reinstatement commission which will bring together athlete commission representatives as well as the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Russian sports ministry members to address the issue.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council slapped a $5 million fine on RusAF for the previous administration’s complicity in forging official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko meant to explain why he had missed doping tests. The deadline to repay the fine was set for July 1, 2020, but the federation failed to find the funds needed. Moreover, Evgeny Yurchenko, who was elected RusAF head five months ago to steer the organization clear out of the crisis, resigned in July, plunging RusAF into more uncertainty.

The World Athletics Council is convening for a meeting on July 29-30 to make a decision regarding the Russian athletics which can potentially expel RusAF completely from the international body and ban Russian athletes from competing even as neutrals, following the failure to pay the fine agreed by RusAF’s previous leadership. Such a ruling will possibly mean that Russian track and field athletes will miss second Olympic Games in a row.