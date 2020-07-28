Russian team likely to race in F1, motorsports chief Brawn says

Earlier, Formula 1 had two teams competing under a Russian license: Midland (2006) and Marussia (2012-2014). Currently, one Russian auto racing driver Daniil Kvyat is driving in Formula One for Scuderia AlphaTauri.

"We need a period of stability after this global pandemic and we also want to ensure the new rules settle down from 2022. We have a great grid with ten exciting teams and it is not essential to increase this number. However, the new economic climate within Formula 1, budget caps and a more fairly distributed prize fund, makes an investment in a Formula 1 Team far more attractive. If there was interest from a Russian team, or any other, that we thought was sustainable then we would be fully open to exploring the opportunity," Brawn said.

Russian Grand Prix