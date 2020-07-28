Russian team likely to race in F1, motorsports chief Brawn says

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A Russian team could again compete in Formula 1 championship in the coming years, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS on Tuesday.
Earlier, Formula 1 had two teams competing under a Russian license: Midland (2006) and Marussia (2012-2014). Currently, one Russian auto racing driver Daniil Kvyat is driving in Formula One for Scuderia AlphaTauri.
"We need a period of stability after this global pandemic and we also want to ensure the new rules settle down from 2022. We have a great grid with ten exciting teams and it is not essential to increase this number. However, the new economic climate within Formula 1, budget caps and a more fairly distributed prize fund, makes an investment in a Formula 1 Team far more attractive. If there was interest from a Russian team, or any other, that we thought was sustainable then we would be fully open to exploring the opportunity," Brawn said.
Russian Grand Prix
Russian Formula 1 promoters displayed immense skill during preparation of the World Championship, F1 Motor Sports Managing Director Ross Brawn told TASS.
On July 10, Formula 1 announced that Russian Grand Prix will take place on September 25-27 this year.
"Sochi is a fantastic place to visit and it is always great to go racing there. In Formula 1 everything is about improvement and one of the most impressive things about the promoter in Russia is the constant desire to adapt and to improve year on year in order to give our fans both at the circuit or back home the best racing. I think the recent global crisis has shown what makes our promoters special and that is very much the case in Russia. Our partners in Sochi are raring to go and have shown immense skill and flexibility to get ready for a race later this year," Brawn said.