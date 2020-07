MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov will miss the restart of the 2019-20 National Hockey League (NHL) season due to an injury, Tarik El-Bashir, the senior writer covering the Washington Capitals for The Athletic, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Samsonov has sustained an injury, per the Caps. He will not travel to Toronto and will remain in Washington to continue treatment. The team expects him to be healthy for next season," El-Bashir wrote.