Magomed Ismailov defeats Alexander Emelianenko at ACA tournament in Sochi

SOCHI, July 24. /TASS/. Russian MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov defeated his compatriot Alexander Emelianenko in the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) 107 mixed martial arts tournament in Sochi.

The event, held without spectators, ended with a technical KO in the third round. The bout was initially scheduled to be held in Moscow in April, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ismailov, 34, now has a record of 16 wins, two losses and one draw. Emelianenko, 38, has 28 wins, eight losses and one draw.

During the post-fight press conference, Ismailov said this victory was "special" for him.

"I have followed Alexander’s career since the very start of it. He is a special fighter for me, and this is a special victory," Ismailov said.

He added that he was open to the idea of a rematch.

"Sasha [Alexander Emelianenko] said that a rematch is possible. I replied that if he wants to, then I’m ready," Ismailov said.