Formula 1 cancels Grand Prix in US, Mexico, Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24. /TASS/. The organizers of the Formula 1 race cancelled the US, Brazil and Mexico Grand Prix because of the coronavirus situation in these countries, the Formula One Group announced Friday.

Instead, the race will take place in Germany’s Nuremberg, Portugal’s Portimao, and Italy’s Imola.

The Canda stage, originally planned for June 14-16, will not happen as well, the press service said.

The Brazil stage of Formula 1 has been cancelled for the first time since 1972. In the US, Formula 1 has been held since 1958, and this will be the fourth time the race was cancelled. In Mexico, the race took place for the first time in 1962; the race was suspended between 1971 and 1985, and later between 1993 and 2014.