ATP season resumption postponed as Washington tournament cancelled

TASS, July 21. The resumption of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) 2020 season has been put off until August 22 as the tournament in Washington where tennis players were supposed to play officially for the first time after a lengthy break was cancelled, the ATP press service reports.

The Washington tournament was supposed to take place between August 14 and 21 but had to be cancelled due to difficulties posed by the pandemic and various restrictions enacted to combat it.

"With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning," tournament director Mark Ein said.