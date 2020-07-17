Shelved Tokyo Olympics to keep same venues and competition schedules, organizers say

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. All venues and the schedule of competitions will be unchanged for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which were earlier postponed for one year due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, said on Friday.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. Yoshiro Mori announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

This statement was made on Friday by Mori during the IOC session, which was held in a format of a video-conference meeting.

"The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced at today’s virtual IOC session that all the venues intended for the Games in 2020 have been secured for next year, and confirmed the sports competition schedule," the IOC said in a statement following the video-conference session.

"Following the decision to postpone the Games, Tokyo 2020 immediately formed the New Launch Task Force and began to organize systems ready to face this unprecedented challenge," Mori was quoted as saying by the statement from the IOC press service.

"Our staff have been working tirelessly around the clock on these preparations, and it is my pleasure to announce today that we have successfully secured all venues and confirmed the competition schedule for next year’s Games," Mori added.

The IOC press service announced that Mori and the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto "confirmed that all 43 competition venues, the Olympic Village, and the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre would be used for the Olympic Games in 2021."

"The Tokyo organizers also announced that the competition schedule will remain the same, with some minor timing adjustments for operational reasons," the statement reads.

The official opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo is now scheduled for July 23, 2021, while the closing ceremony is slated for August 8, 2021. The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo offer 339 sets of medals, which will be contested in 33 sports (50 disciplines).

Commenting on Mori’s statement about the unchanged competitions schedule and the maintained venues for the Olympics in Tokyo, IOC President Thomas Bach said: "The Olympic Village is the beating heart of the Olympic Games, while the venues are its soul."

"I am delighted that the Village and the venues have been confirmed for next year," Bach continued. "This means that the athletes will have this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"With only one year to go, a mammoth task still lies ahead of us. With our Japanese partners and friends, we agree that we have to adapt the planning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the requirements of the global crisis, while maintaining the unique spirit and message that defines our mission," the IOC president stated. "We are working to optimize the operations and services without touching on sports and athletes."

"In this way we can, together with the Organizing Committee, turn these postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into an unprecedented celebration of unity and solidarity of humankind, making them a symbol of resilience and hope. Showing that we are stronger together," Bach added.

The world’s governing Olympic body also said in its statement that today’s "IOC Session also received an update on the developments being made to simplify and optimize the Games, with the support of all delivery partners from the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the Coordination Commission."

"In addition, as most of the world continues to deal with the uncertainty of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘All Partner Task Force,’ which includes experts from WHO and local Japanese government authorities, continues to advise the Games organizers," the statement added.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 14,058,840 people have been infected worldwide and more than 595,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,360,750 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 759,203 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 539,373 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,123 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.