Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time World Junior Figure Skating Champion Alexandra Trusova proved during the recent training sessions that she is capable of landing all quadruple jumps and a triple axel, her coach Evgeni Plushenko told TASS on Friday.

Trusova, 16, is capable of executing all quadruple jumps except for the quadruple Axel, which has four and a half revolutions, but no figure skater was able to land it yet both in men and women’s competitions.

Plushenko said that during the training camp in the country’s southern city of Kislovodsk, Trusova learnt how to execute a quadruple Rittberger jump, which has never been executed in women’s singles competitions at international tournaments.

"Our training camp was successful, the training base was fantastic, it provided all conveniences; all my expectations were justified and this is why I wanted to go there," Plushenko, who is a two-time Olympic champion in figure skating, said in an interview with TASS.

"Alexandra has managed to execute again all of her quadruple jumps, she is all right with the triple axel as well as with the flip, Rittberger and the rest of the jumps," he said. "It is clear that we still need to practice of placing them [into the skating program]."

In late May, Trusova scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump. The first quadruple flip jump in a figure skating competition by a female was achieved by Trusova on December 7, 2019 at the ISU (the International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy.

It was Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz.

The 16-year-old teen prodigy is currently the only figure skater in the history of female competitions to land a quadruple jump in combination, namely a quad toe loop with a quad lutz jump.

In addition to the two gold medals she earned at the World Junior Championships (2018 in Sofia and 2019 in Zagreb), Trusova is also a bronze medal winner of the 2019/2020 Grand Prix Figure Skating Final in Italy’s Torino and a bronze medalist from the 2020 European Figure Skating Championship, hosted in Graz, Austria in late January.