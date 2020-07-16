FIFA World Rankings unchanged: Team Russia still holding on to 38th place

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad has retained its June’s 38th position with 1,470 points in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

The FIFA Ranking has remained static since its previous edition on June 11 as the world keeps fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus and all international football fixtures, including friendlies, were put on hold.

Russia climbed to 38th place of FIFA World Rankings in December 2019, after having played 10 international fixtures that year. The 2019 international matches of the Russian national team were all played as part of qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

In March 2019, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June 2019, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September 2019, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October 2019 the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

The Top-10 of the new FIFA Rankings following the podium of Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points) are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).

