Russian hockey league KHL’s chief reports six confirmed COVID-19 cases among players

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Six players from the clubs of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the league’s press service reported on Monday citing KHL President Alexei Morozov as saying.

"We have stated previously that two players from Severstal hockey club tested positive for COVID-19," Morozov said. "One of the players from Spartak HC and three players from Torpedo HC also tested positive for the novel coronavirus."

"A player from Amur HC is currently hospitalized with a double pneumonia, while two more players, who shared a hotel room with him, were quarantined," he continued. "They had no contacts with the rest of the club’s players."

"I would like to point out that the tests for the novel coronavirus of the three players at the issue returned negative results," Morozov added.

