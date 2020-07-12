Russian MMA fighter Yan wins UFC bantamweight title

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian professional mixed martial artist Petr Yan has won the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) bantamweight title, beating Brazilian Jose Aldo.

The fight took place in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Russian defeated Aldo by technical knockout in the fifth round.

The UFC's bantamweight division groups competitors within 126-135 lb (61.3 kg).

Yan, who made his debut at the UFC fight in June 2018, extended his unbeaten streak to seven victories.

The UFC bantamweight title became vacant after American MMA fighter Henry Cejudo ended his career. The Olympic champion made this decision in May after defeating American Dominick Cruz.

Yan is the second Russian to win the UFC champion title. Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Dagestan, has been retaining the UFC Lightweight Champion title since April 2018.