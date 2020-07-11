{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Biathlon Union elects new president

Viktor Maigurov was unanimously supported by all 45 delegates to the conference of the organization
Viktor Maigurov Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Viktor Maigurov
© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

KHIMKI, July 11. /TASS/. Viktor Maigurov was elected the new president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU). The election was held on Saturday at an extraordinary conference of the organization in the city of Khimki near Moscow.

Maigurov was unanimously supported by all 45 delegates to the conference. 51-year-old Maigurov was the only candidate for the post. Vladimir Drachev, who headed the organization since 2018, announced the voluntary resignation one day before the election.

Maigurov will have the position until the end of the Olympic season, after the Games in Beijing in 2022, the next RBU conference will be held.

Maigurov is a three-time world champion, in the past he served as First Vice President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). He was a member of the RBU board under Drachev, where he was responsible for interacting with the international federation.

Tags
Sochi Olympics
International Fencing Federation to support athletes amid pandemic
1 million Swiss francs was allocated for the purpose
Read more
Moscow mayor announces new stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Starting July 13, wearing masks on the street will not be obligatory anymore
Read more
Russia presents peace treaty concept to Japan, no response yet — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the Japanese authorities had repeatedly said they recognized the outcome of WWII, except for the status of the southern Kuril Islands
Read more
Press review: Will the second wave hit Russia and what led to space agency aide’s arrest
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 9
Read more
Bank accounts of Russia’s high treason suspect Safronov blocked - source
Police searches took place at houses of Safronov’s mother and sister
Read more
Turkish Council of State reverses decree of Hagia Sophia’s museum status
Currently there is no information on the date of the beginning of Muslim worship at the Hagia Sophia
Read more
Russia developing 17 potential COVID-19 vaccines
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that every Russian citizen would decide for themselves whether they want to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus
Read more
Russia backs African candidate as UN special envoy for Libya — ambassador to UN
The office of the Secretary General’s representative for Libya has been vacant for already four months
Read more
Deputy PM: Russian government to discuss resumption of international flights after July 15
Russia would resume flights to those countries where the average incidence rate is below 40 cases per 100,000 population within 14 days, and the indicator will be calculated every two weeks
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage
Results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests, performed on a group of volunteers in Russia, show that they are developing immunity to the coronavirus, the ministry said
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s ships strike enemy force in Barents Sea drills
The vessels are supported by Tu-22M3 strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Kazakhstan’s president says situation with coronavirus very serious
According to the president, the authorities approved strict and tough measures at the onset of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus in the country
Read more
‘Regrettable’ mindset: Lavrov castigates Pentagon’s ‘containment’ policy of China, Russia
The top diplomat speculated that, by embellishing some threats from Russia and China, Washington seeks to deflect the American public’s attention from the current domestic strife that has been intensifying
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners in Eastern Siberia to get latest S-300PM-2 air defense systems
The S-300PM-2 surface-to-air missile system is designated to defend the state’s vital facilities
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Russia providing maintenance for India’s aircraft carrier despite pandemic
A group of Russian technical specialists, which is assisting India in providing maintenance for the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, has remained in the country hit by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Russian space agency to transfer new Angara rocket to military personnel for flight tests
It will be sent to the Plesetsk space center in the coming weeks, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said
Read more
Kremlin says homophobic claims are going too far
According to the spokesman, Putin traditionally rejects claims that these rights are infringed and recalls the ban of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships among minors "which is interpreted incorrectly in some western countries"
Read more
First Russian corvette armed with seaborne Pantsyr air defense system enters state trials
This is the small missile ship Odintsovo, according to official data
Read more
Russia’s latest Orion reconnaissance drones receive gunship’s navigation system
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship deploys to Baltic Sea to wrap up trials
The shipbuilders’ sea trials are due to be completed by mid-July, according to Shipyard Spokesman Sergei Mikhailov
Read more
Diplomat slams UK sanctions against Russian nationals as meddling in internal affairs
Moscow reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to British sanctions, the diplomat told the briefing
Read more
Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Possible use of NATO aircraft to traffic Afghan drugs needs to be investigated — Lavrov
According to Russia's top diplomat, over the 20 years of the US’ and the coalition’s other participants' presence in Afghanistan, drug trafficking from that country has increased many-fold
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
At least 3-4 vaccines to be available in Russia - health minister
Earlier, the minister announced that the country had 17 promising vaccines for the coronavirus
Read more
Khabarovsk governor’s arrest part of big political case, says party’s firebrand leader
According to Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Furgal’s arrest is related to the good results he achieved as governor from an opposition party
Read more
Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours
The countrywide COVID-19 death toll grew by 174 in the past 24 hours compared to 176 deaths reported a day earlier, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Read more
‘Not logical’: Kremlin lambasts rumors tying Chechen murder victim in Austria to Kadyrov
The Austrian Prosecutor’s Office checks politics as the motive behind the murder, because the victim had a blog where he expressed his political positions
Read more
Experts confirm technical readiness for study of 5G’s effects on Moscow residents
The scheduled study must reveal, what level of radiation of various standards is safe for humans
Read more
Maiden flight of Il-114 passenger plane scheduled in September
Series production of the Il-114-300 is anticipated to start in 2023
Read more
Latest frigate to enter service with Russian Navy in July
Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft buried in Pacific — Roscosmos
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 21:22 Moscow time on Wednesday
Read more
Khabarovsk governor in custody, faces murder charges
The official was detained on suspicion of organizing contract killings and attempted murder
Read more
Press review: Russia’s latest treason case and South China Sea showdown on the horizon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 8
Read more
UN Security Council rejects Russian-backed resolution on Syrian aid deliveries
Seven countries voted against the resolution, four - in favor, four abstained
Read more
Russia offered technical assistance in situation around Renaissance Dam
The dam is supposed to become the largest in Africa, consisting of 15 radial-axis hydraulic units
Read more
R-Pharm registers Koronavir drug to treat COVID-19
According to the research data, clinical improvement on the seventh day of the therapy was observed in 55% patients receiving Koronavir
Read more
Envoy says reports of ‘Russian trace’ in Belgrade protests absurd
According to the diplomat, it is regrettable that "an organization that pretends to be a ‘center for studies’" acts as an instigator for propaganda of the so-called Russian threat, while "ditching all standards of professionalism and objectivity"
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Court hands former South Korean president 20-year prison sentence — media
The politician was not present during today’s hearing, since she has boycotted court hearings since 2017
Read more
US biological laboratories in third countries raise suspicions — ex-PM Medvedev
Earlier, Moscow repeatedly voiced its concerns over US biological labs in Georgia and Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Vektor research center completes pre-clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that works on the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine proceeded as scheduled
Read more
Recordings of Poroshenko’s voice admitting involvement in sabotage in Crimea published
He said that the preparations happened during his visit to the Far East and that important steps were taken to make such situation impossible in the future
Read more
Press review: Murder charges against Russian governor and Iran as a future Chinese colony
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 10
Read more
Ex-PM Medvedev says he has ‘good friendly relations’ with Putin
On January 15, Medvedev announced his resignation following Putin’s address to the parliament
Read more
Russian Navy to arm combat ships with ground forces’ latest Koalitsiya-SV howitzer
The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Herd immunity level for COVID-19 in Moscow high enough to ease curbs — mayor
On July 13, wearing face coverings will not be mandatory outdoors, except public transport, stores and other public spaces in the capital city
Read more
Ukraine’s exit from Minsk accords would be extraordinary event for all — Kremlin official
Moscow does not know what the Ukrainian president means by plans B and C, Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said
Read more