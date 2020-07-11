Russian Biathlon Union elects new president

KHIMKI, July 11. /TASS/. Viktor Maigurov was elected the new president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU). The election was held on Saturday at an extraordinary conference of the organization in the city of Khimki near Moscow.

Maigurov was unanimously supported by all 45 delegates to the conference. 51-year-old Maigurov was the only candidate for the post. Vladimir Drachev, who headed the organization since 2018, announced the voluntary resignation one day before the election.

Maigurov will have the position until the end of the Olympic season, after the Games in Beijing in 2022, the next RBU conference will be held.

Maigurov is a three-time world champion, in the past he served as First Vice President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). He was a member of the RBU board under Drachev, where he was responsible for interacting with the international federation.