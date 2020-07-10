International Fencing Federation to support athletes amid pandemic

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced its global plan to support athletes, federations, organizations and judges amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the organization’s press service said on Friday.

The plan of support was initiated by FIE President Alisher Usmanov and approved by the organization’s executive committee. In line with the plan, every national federation and confederation will receive financial support of 4,000 Swiss francs ($4,300). Besides, the organization will cancel 2020 membership fees and organizational fees for the 2020/21 season. One athlete from each national federation will receive a financial grant to take part in 2021 continental junior championships.

"Our world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, which entails huge consequences for health, economy, physical and mental health," Usmanov said. "Fencers and their federations had to abruptly halt their activities. In the spirit of solidarity and unity, and also to help our fencing family to overcome this difficult period, we made an unprecedented plan of support, allocating 1 million Swiss francs for the purpose."

"FIE is constantly working to protect our athletes and the entire organization, to ensure safety of future competitions. We are looking in the future together, with our heads high and with our masks on," the FIE president added.