Russia ready for audiences to attend F1 race in Sochi

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to welcome teams and audiences for the upcoming Formula One race in Sochi, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the F1 Russian Grand Prix organization committee Dmitry Chernyshenko said, quoted by the Grand Prix organizer’s press release.

On Friday, F1 officially confirmed that the Russian Grand Prix got a go-ahead as planned on September 25-27. It was earlier reported that the first eight races of the F1 2020 season would be held without spectators.

"Russia is ready to welcome teams and audiences for the F1 Russian Grand Prix. The government will provide the necessary assistance to prepare and hold the competitions. I would like to highlight the partner-like approach of the organizers, Formula One Group, as we reached the mutually beneficial agreement to hold the Russian Grand Prix. Formula One is one of the most popular international world-class competitions, it will be an important event for the Russian sports," Chernyshenko noted.

The F1 Sochi race will be the tenth competitions in the 2020 calendar. The first race of the 2020 season took place last week in Austria, the second is planned in the same country as well before moving on to Hungary, later to the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium and Italy.