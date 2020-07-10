F1 confirms Russian Grand Prix on September 25-27

Before the Sochi race, Italy’s Mugello will welcome racers on September 11-13 for the Tuscan Grand Prix. However, it is not specified whether audiences will be cleared to attend the events.

"We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks. We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020. The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season, and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September," Chairman and CEO of F1 Chase Carey said. "We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead."

The first race of the 2020 season was held in Austria Sunday, after the beginning of the racing calendar had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, ten F1 GPs are confirmed, the second will also take place in Austria, then the tour will travel to Hungary, later to the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium and Italy.