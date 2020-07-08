China's Table Tennis Association to set up regional sports center on Hainan — reports

HAIKOU, July 8. /TASS/. The Chinese State Table Tennis Association will create a regional sports center in the province of Hainan, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, in the near future offices of many other organizations specializing in national and international competitions may be set up on the island. According to the source, the Hainan administration pays close attention to the development of traditional kinds of competitions, including ping-pong. E-sports has also become one of the promising areas: preferential tax rates have been established for companies operating in the relevant priority areas. Moreover, certain individual fiscal fees have been reduced to zero.

"The local migration policy to simplify entry procedures should also play a positive part. Due to such measures, it is possible to hold all kinds of sports competitions on Hainan," a representative of the island administration told the newspaper. The head of the provincial government for culture and sports, Sun Ying, is doing his utmost to create the most favorable conditions, the official added.

According to plans, yachting will become one of the important areas with priority development. "Recently, the department has reached mutual understanding with the International Union of Water-Motor Sports regarding the creation of a park of technical sports on Hainan," the official added.

According to the publication, the Hainan authorities proposed this organization to establish a regional headquarters on the island. According to the provincial administration, in the coming years, the government will take consistent steps to "cultivate huge potential in the field of culture and sports."

In accordance with the General Program for the Establishment of Hainan's free trade port, published in early June, by 2025 a wide range of measures will be implemented on Hainan to enhance openness not only in the economic field, but also in the social, as well as in the cultural fields. The authorities plan to develop international sports projects, taking into account the benefits of the island's tropical climate: beach and water sports, as well as traditional competitions, including the Olympic competitions, such as table tennis.