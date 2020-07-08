2020 Modern Pentathlon European Championship in Hungary cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The 2020 Modern Pentathlon European Championship, which was scheduled to be hosted by Hungary’s Szekesfeherver on September 17-21, due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, press service of the Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation (RMPF) announced on Wednesday.

The Congress of the European Confederation for Modern Pentathlon (ECMP), which was set to be organized within the frames of the championship in Hungary, has been cancelled as well.

