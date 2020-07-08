Moscow’s Dynamo Central Stadium ready to host UEFA Nations League matches

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s Dynamo Central Stadium is ready to organize and host the national team’s home matches of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Nations League, the press service of the football arena told TASS on Wednesday.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday that the Russian capital of Moscow is set to host all upcoming home matches of the national team within the framework of the UEFA Nations League tournament this year. The RFU added that the venues for the UEFA Nations League matches in Moscow would be announced later.

"In case a decision is made on the organization of one of the matches at the VTB Arena — Dynamo Central Stadium, our sports complex is completely ready and offers all of the required resources, including the up-to-date technical equipment and ideal logistics for the organization of the tournaments of this level," the press service of the over 36,540-seat capacity football arena, which was named after world’s legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, stated.

The Russian national team is scheduled to square off Serbia at home on September 3 and then to face the Serbian squad away on November 18. The matches of the Russian team against Hungary are scheduled for September 6 and October 14 (away and at home respectively) and Turkey on October 11 and November 15 (at home and away correspondingly).

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.