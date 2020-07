MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s FC Zenit to sign a new contract with its forward Artem Dzyuba as the current season ends, St. Petersburg club’s general director Alexander Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

The current contract with Dzyuba, 31, expires this summer. He became the champion of Russia twice with FC Zenit (2019,2020) as well as won the Russian Cup (2016) and the Super Cup (2015, 2016).

"He is staying. We will sign a new contract with him after the season ends," Medvedev noted.