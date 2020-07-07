Russian Football Union: Moscow to host national team’s UEFA Nations League home matches

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow is set to host all upcoming home matches of the national team within the frames of the UEFA Nations League tournament this year, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

"We begin participating this September in another tournament of the Nations League and we are scheduled for a series of two-match encounters with our group stage opponents, namely Serbia, Hungary and Turkey," the RFU press service quoted Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Russian national football team, as saying.

"As of now, a decision was made that all three home matches [of the Russian national team] will be played in Moscow," Cherchesov continued. "It is still unclear whether [home] matches will be held in front of the empty stadiums or not."

The Russian national team is scheduled to play Serbia at home on September 3 and then will face the Serbian squad away on November 18. The matches of the Russian team against Hungary are scheduled for September 6 and October 14 (away and at home respectively) and Turkey on October 11 and November 15 (at home and away correspondingly).

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.