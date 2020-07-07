World’s weightlifting federation temporarily suspends Russia’s European Champ Demanov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has ruled to temporarily suspend Russia’s two-time European Champion Andrei Demanov citing a possible violation of anti-doping regulations, the IWF press service announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"IWF reports that the sample of Mr. Andrei DEMANOV (RUS) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone metabolite," the statement reads. "As a consequence, the Athlete [Andrei Demanov] is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation."

"In any case where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published," the IWF’ press office added.

Alexander Petrov, who is in charge of the anti-doping issues with the Russian Weightlifting Federation, told TASS that Demanov was temporarily suspended based on the data retrieved last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"Demanov was suspended based on the data obtained from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab," Petrov said. "Perhaps, an issue suspected his suspected anti-doping rules’ violation could have been registered in 2015."

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January 2019 and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30, 2019 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

Demanov, 34, is the gold medalist of the 2011 and 2014 European Weightlifting Championships (in the under-94 kg and under-105 kg weight categories correspondingly) in addition to his silver and bronze medals of the European championships in 2008 and 2009 respectively (both medals won in the under-94 kg weight category).

He is also the winner of the 2011 FISU Summer Universiade in China’s Shenzhen and the silver medalist of the 2013 FISU Summer Universiade in Russia’s Kazan (performing in the under-105 kg weight category).