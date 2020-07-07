RUSADA reports 63 suspected cases of anti-doping rules’ violations this year

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have registered 63 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes within the testing period of January-June this year, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have registered 14 cases of suspected anti-doping violations in June and we have also officially launched probes in regard to two possible cases of breaching regulations of anti-doping rules," she said.

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher of the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples. The agency reported 202 suspected cases of the anti-doping rules violations last year, while the figure for this matter stood at 146 in 2018.

On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the week between March 30 and April 3 would be the week with paid days off.

On April 2, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and RUSADA extended the suspension of athletes’ testing work until May.

In early June, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS that he agency was set to restart its work based on the "international testing standards, requirements of safety provision for medical personnel and the most recent recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] regarding the work during the coronavirus pandemic."

