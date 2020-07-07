Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC cancels contract with Director General Tomas Zorn

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow has terminated a contract with its Director General Tomas Zorn, the club’s press service announced on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors of Spartak Moscow FC made a decision to cancel its cooperation with Tomas Zorn, who has been serving as the club’s director general," the statement from the press service reads.

"The club thanks Tomas for his work and wishes him success in his future career," the statement continues. "Spartak Moscow FC considers several candidacies for the post of the club’s director general and the decision on this issue will be made in the days to come."

Tomas Zorn, 33, was appointed the director general of Spartak Moscow FC on May 14, 2019. Zorn was born in Moscow and moved to live in Germany when he was eight years old.