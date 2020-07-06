NHL reports 23 positive COVID-19 cases among hockey players of league’s clubs

On June 11, the US-based ice hockey league announced its decision to allow ice hockey clubs to open training camps starting on July 10, which it referred to as Phase 3 of its plan to resume with the suspended season.

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The National Hockey League (NHL) reported on Monday that a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players of the league’s hockey clubs amounted to 23, while the league is trying to resume with its earlier suspended season, according to the NHL’s press service.

The NHL season was put on hold on March 13 due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The league announced on May 26 its Return to Play plan, which consisted of four phases and the reopening of training camps is the Phase 3, while Phase 4 will be the formal resumption of play.

"As of Monday, July 6, the NHL has had 396 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities," the statement from the NHL’s press service reads.

"There have been in excess of 2,900 COVID-19 tests administered (including more than 1,400 this past week) to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 23 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19," the statement said adding that "all Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated."

"The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs," the statement added.

