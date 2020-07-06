Russia’s Rublev to play at exhibition tennis event in Austria after 14-day quarantine

The competition is due this week, according to the event's schedule

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev announced on Monday plans to play at an exhibition tournament in Austria later this week as he had completed a 14-day self-isolation and all his three tests for the novel coronavirus were negative.

More than two weeks ago the final match of the exhibition tennis tournament in Croatia was cancelled following the news of the COVID-19 virus outbreak among the participants. Russia’s Andrey Rublev was scheduled to play in the final against World’s No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. "Hey Guys! I want to share important news with you. After completing 14 days of quarantine and 3 tests (all negative), my doctor has just cleared me to play in the Thiem’s 7 event in Kitzbuhel, Austria later this week," Rublev, who is currently rated by the ATP Rankings as the World’s No. 14, wrote on his Twitter page.

Hey guys! I want to share important news with you!) pic.twitter.com/2L29gHBpds — Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) July 5, 2020

"I understand that this is a difficult time and a big responsibility that I have," the 22-year-old tennis player continued. "The organizers have assured me that they will run the event in a safe manner; complying with all laws, regulations, public health protocols, and health and safety guidelines." On June 22 Croatian tennis player Borna Coric announced that his COVID-19 test was positive after the exhibition tennis tournament in the Adriatic resort of Zadar. Coric was the second player to test positive for COVID-19 among the participants of that exhibition tennis tournament in Croatia. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who took part in the exhibition event as well, announced earlier that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Before the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the following postponements and cancellations of the international sports events, Rublev won two tennis tournaments in 2020. He is also the winner of the 2017 ATP Croatia Open tournament and the 2019 Kremlin Cup, which he won on his 22nd birthday. Earlier in the year, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced their joint decision to suspend indefinitely all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19