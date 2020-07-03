Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s inspectors carry out over 90 missions in June

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Doping-control inspection officers from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected over ninety doping samples within the period of between June 18 and 30, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

"We have managed to carry out a total number of 91 doping tests and they were all collected within the frames of the out-of-competition testing program," Pakhnotskaya told TASS.

"Seventeen of the carried out [doping-control] missions [in June] failed as athletes were absent at their places of stay stipulated by ADAMS [Anti-Doping Administration & Management System]," she continued adding that "seventy-four more missions were successful."

Pakhnotskaya told TASS on June 16 that RUSADA resumed its work on testing athletes for banned performance enhancing substances.

On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the week between March 30 and April 3 would be the week with paid days off.

On April 2, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and RUSADA extended the suspension of athletes’ testing work until May.

In early June, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS that he agency was set to restart its work based on the "international testing standards, requirements of safety provision for medical personnel and the most recent recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] regarding the work during the coronavirus pandemic."

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher of the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,080,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 526,250 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,206,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 667,883 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 437,893 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,859 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.